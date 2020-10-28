Traffic

SEPTA service facing detours and delays due to unrest across Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA has issued a service alert, with several routes facing detours and delays due to the ongoing civil unrest across Philadelphia.

Due to an early morning fire in Kensington and the ongoing civil unrest overnight Tuesday, SEPTA said the following bus routes will face disruptions Wednesday morning:

Routes 3, 89 : Service is detoured due to fire department activity
Route 52 : Service is suspended until further notice due to civil unrest.
Routes 21, 31, 42 : Service is terminating at 40th & Market Street.
Routes 25, 43, 5 : The following routes are operating with detours due to civil unrest.

In addition, the Market Frankford Line will by bypassing the 52nd Street Station and the Broad Street Line will face delays of up to 10 minutes.

SEPTA says riders can check its system status website for ongoing updates.
