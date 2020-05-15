Most SEPTA routes returning to normal schedule, but with restrictions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA schedules will seem nearly back to normal for most riders, but they'll notice some changes while riding next week.
New barrier shields and marked-off seats are just some of the changes SEPTA riders should soon expect as most trolley, subway and bus lines will return to normal schedules.
"SEPTA is working very hard to meet the challenges of our region during this unprecedented crisis," said SEPTA general manager Leslie Richards.
It was a crisis that brought on major changes after the transit company scaled back routes more than a month ago due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"We are moving to a spring schedule starting Monday, May 18," Richards said. "We are still discouraging at this time, non-essential travel and we see this as an opportunity to reduce crowding and to practice social distancing on all of our vehicles."
Passengers will now be able to start entering through front-doors and should expect to pay a fare while boarding.
"We're instituting the fare collection to limit the number of non-essential riders. Requiring fare payment will decrease the number of people taking shelter on our system," Richards said.
Only 20 passengers will be allowed per bus and 25 passengers per trolley.
The Market-Frankford line and Broad Street line subway stations that are now closed, will remain closed.
The regional rail schedules are not going back to full operation on Monday.
"We are doing the best that we possibly can right now and we know that our service will be far from perfect in the weeks and possibly the months ahead," Richards said.
SEPTA officials said It's best to keep a close watch on your particular route schedule for possible changes along the way.
