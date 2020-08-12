Travel

SEPTA's 'social distancing coaches' trying to keep riders safe

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is doing everything they can to keep riders safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every Tuesday and Thursday in August, SEPTA's social distancing coaches will be located along multiple routes.

Jessica Mangold, a social distancing coach, is one of 100 SEPTA employees who've volunteered to be part of a pilot program this month helping to ensure riders stay on top of their game during the pandemic.

"The purpose of the program is to remind people to have their masks up, not over their chin, but their face," said Mangold.



It's also to help answer questions about mask compliance, which includes all riders wearing face coverings.

"Nine times out of 10, they take the mask," she said. "In terms of anyone who does give them pushback, we're instructing our team that if you run into any of these instances, say, 'Ok, thank you for riding SEPTA.' Because at the end of the day, we're not there to correct," said Mangold.

Mask compliance is highest on Regional Rail and the lowest on SEPTA's Market-Frankford line, officials say.

The pilot program runs through the end of the month. Next week coaches will be on the city stops of the Regional Rail.
