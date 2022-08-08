Police search for suspect in groping incident at Center City SEPTA station

The suspect was seen wearing a NASA hooded sweatshirt.

Philadelphia police are searching for a groping suspect who was seen wearing a NASA sweatshirt.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who groped someone at a SEPTA station.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. Sunday at the 15th Street Station on Market Street in Center City.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect who is described as a Black male, in his 40 years, 5'11, with a thin build, dark complexion, beard and black and gray hair.

He was seen wearing a NASA hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Last month, a 20-year-old man was charged with rape in connection to an assault at the Snyder station in South Philadelphia.

As in this case, the suspect was also captured on surveillance video wearing a NASA sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the groping suspect is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/52.

