SEPTA moving forward with KOP Rail project amid criticism

This $2 billion project has been debated for years.

SEPTA said KOP Rail will connect the three largest employment hubs in the region: Center City, University City and King of Prussia, increasing access to jobs.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- SEPTA announced they are moving forward with the long-discussed KOP Rail project.

The Norristown Transportation Center is currently the last stop on the Norristown High Speed Line, but this project would extend the line four miles into King of Prussia.

This $2 billion project has been debated for years.

SEPTA said KOP Rail will connect the three largest employment hubs in the region: Center City, University City and King of Prussia, increasing access to jobs.

SEPTA's board voted to start the real estate process related to buying roughly 70 parcels of land in and around the proposed rail alignment, mostly in Upper Merion Township.

SEPTA is authorized to spend about $200 million; the properties are a mix of commercial, residential, and industrial plots.

SEPTA said they will attempt to acquire all necessary property interests through good faith negotiations. But there are concerns: some residents are worried that if SEPTA cannot get the property they want, they will revert to eminent domain.

Critics call the project a waste of money, saying fewer and fewer appear to be interested in even riding the line.

Projected ridership has decreased as project costs have ballooned. Since the pandemic, more people are working from home.

The goal is to begin construction by 2025.

Online: Kingofprussiarail.com