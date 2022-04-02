funeral

Public invited to funeral for Trooper Branden Sisca at Perkiomen Valley High School

Sisca, 29, was the fire chief for the Trappe Fire Company.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Funeral for Trooper Sisca to be held at Perkiomen High School

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The second trooper killed in a crash on I-95 last month will be laid to rest on Saturday.

A funeral service is set for noon at Perkiomen Valley High School in Collegeville for Pennsylvania State Trooper Branden Sisca.

The public is invited to attend.

Loved ones gathered for a viewing at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home in Norristown on Friday.

EMBED More News Videos

A public viewing was held in Norristown for Pennsylvania State Trooper Branden Sisca who was killed in a crash on I-95.



Sisca and his partner Trooper Martin Mack, along with a pedestrian they were helping, were all killed by a suspected drunk driver on I-95 near Lincoln Financial Field on March 21.

Sisca, 29, was the fire chief for the Trappe Fire Company.

EMBED More News Videos

"He was a tireless leader even before he was one of our leaders," said Trappe Deputy Chief John Bolger of Trooper Sisca.



He comes from a family of first responders. His father is a deputy for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office; his father-in-law and wife are members of the fire company.

He was preparing to become a father in the coming months.

Sisca enlisted in February of last year and graduated from the 161st cadet class.

On Thursday, it was a somber salute in Bucks County as law enforcement from around the region paid their final respects to Trooper Mack.

RELATED: Final farewell for Pennsylvania State Police trooper killed in I-95 crash
EMBED More News Videos

Law enforcement officers from across the region came together to say final goodbyes to a friend and colleague.



The 33-year-old father of two girls was remembered as a man dedicated to service and family.

Mack spent his entire six-year state police career at Troop K in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscollegeville boroughstate trooperspennsylvania state policefuneral
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNERAL
Public viewing held for Trooper Sisca killed in I-95 crash
Final farewell for Pa. State Police trooper killed in I-95 crash
Public viewing being held for Trooper Mack killed in I-95 crash
Funeral service held for fallen fire chief in Delaware
TOP STORIES
Villanova Wildcats Final Four game to provide economic boost locally
VOTE: Is Jay Wright the greatest coach in Philadelphia sports history?
Man killed in West Philly while wife, 5 kids inside home: Police
Braces, fake eyeball, half a bowling ball among bizarre NJ beach trash
Police vehicle transporting inmates struck on Vine Street Expressway
Local comedians perform for the first time after Will Smith's 'slap'
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
Show More
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
Mom of Navy SEAL candidate who died after 'hell week' speaks out
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant
Accused GoFundMe scam ringleader sentenced to 27 months in prison
Several toddlers exposed to pepper spray during armed daycare robbery
More TOP STORIES News