Public invited to funeral for Trooper Branden Sisca at Perkiomen Valley High School

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11701375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A public viewing was held in Norristown for Pennsylvania State Trooper Branden Sisca who was killed in a crash on I-95.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11670106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "He was a tireless leader even before he was one of our leaders," said Trappe Deputy Chief John Bolger of Trooper Sisca.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11697333" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Law enforcement officers from across the region came together to say final goodbyes to a friend and colleague.

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The second trooper killed in a crash on I-95 last month will be laid to rest on Saturday.A funeral service is set for noon at Perkiomen Valley High School in Collegeville for Pennsylvania State Trooper Branden Sisca.The public is invited to attend.Loved ones gathered for a viewing at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home in Norristown on Friday.Sisca and his partner Trooper Martin Mack, along with a pedestrian they were helping, were all killed by a suspected drunk driver on I-95 near Lincoln Financial Field on March 21.Sisca, 29, was the fire chief for the Trappe Fire Company.He comes from a family of first responders. His father is a deputy for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office; his father-in-law and wife are members of the fire company.He was preparing to become a father in the coming months.Sisca enlisted in February of last year and graduated from the 161st cadet class.On Thursday, it was a somber salute in Bucks County as law enforcement from around the region paid their final respects to Trooper Mack.The 33-year-old father of two girls was remembered as a man dedicated to service and family.Mack spent his entire six-year state police career at Troop K in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia.