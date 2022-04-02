Public invited to funeral for Trooper Branden Sisca at Perkiomen Valley High School

A funeral service is set for noon at Perkiomen Valley High School in Collegeville for Pennsylvania State Trooper Branden Sisca.
The public is invited to attend.
Loved ones gathered for a viewing at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home in Norristown on Friday.
Sisca and his partner Trooper Martin Mack, along with a pedestrian they were helping, were all killed by a suspected drunk driver on I-95 near Lincoln Financial Field on March 21.
Sisca, 29, was the fire chief for the Trappe Fire Company.
He comes from a family of first responders. His father is a deputy for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office; his father-in-law and wife are members of the fire company.
He was preparing to become a father in the coming months.
Sisca enlisted in February of last year and graduated from the 161st cadet class.
On Thursday, it was a somber salute in Bucks County as law enforcement from around the region paid their final respects to Trooper Mack.
The 33-year-old father of two girls was remembered as a man dedicated to service and family.
Mack spent his entire six-year state police career at Troop K in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia.