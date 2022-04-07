SEPTA officer shot while providing cover for Philadelphia officer during gun battle

The chaotic situation quickly unfolded after a shooting suspect barricaded himself inside a home and started firing at police officers on the 4700 block of Leiper Street.
A Philadelphia police officer became pinned during the barrage of gunfire and that's when a 28-year-old male transit police officer jumped in to help.
"He drew his assault weapon and charged forward, yelling to the officer 'to go' and he was covering that officer as he got shot," said SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel.
SEE ALSO: Gunman found dead inside Philadelphia home after shooting SEPTA officer, 2 women
The SEPTA officer, who has been on the force for three years, was shot at least one time in the abdomen. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical but stable condition.
Nestel says the officer is expected to make a full recovery.
After the officer was rushed to Temple University Hospital, officers swarmed the ER in support and solidarity.
Officials like Mayor Jim Kenney, FOP Lodge#5 President John McNesby, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Attorney General Josh Shapiro and SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards came to check on the officer's condition.
Septa officer - a 3 yr veteran , and SWAT team member is out of surgery and doing well. He’s 28 yrs old and was covering a PPD officer pinned down by a small wall amongst gunfire. https://t.co/a8xpvHSf7u— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) April 7, 2022
Applause broke out among the group of officers around 9:30 p.m. when the injured officer came out of surgery and was able to FaceTime his colleagues. He even managed to give a thumbs up.
Nestel commended the officer's heroic actions.
"There's so many fantastic police officers out there. It doesn't matter the patch they wear and the badge that's on their chest. Police officers do this stuff when their brothers and sisters are in danger. It's what all of us as police leaders almost learn to expect, but the heroism and courage and valor that these folks exhibit every day is humbling," said Nestel.
Police are not releasing the officer's name but say that his family is by his bedside.
The gunman is accused of shooting two other women sometime during the incident before allegedly turning the gun on himself.
Mayor Kenney arrives to Temple U Hospital ER where a @Septa Police officer was taken in critical condition tonight @6abc https://t.co/CEoa9mNDou pic.twitter.com/ETpcqmGsw2— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) April 6, 2022