Man fatally struck by SEPTA train after falling onto tracks during altercation

One person is dead after they were struck by a train at the 34th Street Station in University City on Thursday evening, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after he was struck by a SEPTA train following an altercation on the platform in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood on Thursday night.

It happened at the 34th Street Station around 4:30 p.m.

Video that has surfaced on social media shows two males involved in an altercation. Police confirm they are reviewing the video as part of their investigation.

At one point, one of the men involved punches the other, forcing him to fall onto the tracks. Moments later, the train on the Market-Frankford Line hits the man, killing him.

A SEPTA spokesperson told Action News the man who was seen on video throwing a punch was taken into custody at 40th and Market streets. It's still unclear if he's facing any charges.

The person who was killed has not been identified.

Train service between 40th and 30th Street Station has resumed.

Riders say violence on the transit system is ongoing.

"It's not too surprising," said Jennifer McCray, from Upper Darby. "It has increased a lot on the past few years, especially post pandemic. I think there could be more police presence to contain the crowd and violence."

Police are still investigating what sparked the altercation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

