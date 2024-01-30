SEPTA investigating 'mechanical problem' involving Market-Frankford Line train

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is investigating a mechanical problem involving a westbound Market-Frankford Line train in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. Monday at the York-Dauphin Station.

It was first reported as a derailment, but according to a SEPTA spokesperson, there was a mechanical problem and all train wheels were properly on the tracks and had never left the tracks.

There were no reported injuries at the scene.

The transit authority shuttled riders between the Spring Garden and Allegheny Stations through the remainder of the evening.

Officials say the train will be further examined at the rail yard.

Travelers are urged to check septa.org/alerts for real-time service updates.