3 women wanted in assault, robbery on Market-Frankford Line train, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA Transit Police is asking for the public's help in identifying three women wanted in connection with an assault and robbery early Sunday morning.It happened around 12:30 a.m. when authorities say the female victim was assaulted on a westbound train at the 15th Street Station.According to SEPTA, the victim boarded the Market-Frankford Line train and was approached by a woman allegedly involved in a previous dispute on social media.The woman then reportedly began harassing the victim.Police say the victim tried to exit the train by was then physically confronted by other women.During the altercation, the victim was punched, sprayed in the face with mace, and had her phone stolen, SEPTA said.The victim was hospitalized for minor injuries.The three suspects have not been arrested.Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.