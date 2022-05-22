SEPTA

3 women wanted in assault, robbery on Market-Frankford Line train, police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

3 women wanted in assault, robbery on SEPTA train: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA Transit Police is asking for the public's help in identifying three women wanted in connection with an assault and robbery early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. when authorities say the female victim was assaulted on a westbound train at the 15th Street Station.

According to SEPTA, the victim boarded the Market-Frankford Line train and was approached by a woman allegedly involved in a previous dispute on social media.

The woman then reportedly began harassing the victim.



Police say the victim tried to exit the train by was then physically confronted by other women.

During the altercation, the victim was punched, sprayed in the face with mace, and had her phone stolen, SEPTA said.

The victim was hospitalized for minor injuries.

The three suspects have not been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaseptaassaultrobbery
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEPTA
SEPTA police search for Center City indecent assault suspect
SEPTA officer suffers minor injuries after assault in West Philly
As SEPTA discusses its budget, safety remains a top priority
SEPTA investigating after video shows officers hitting, tasing woman
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Severe Thunderstorms This Evening
Teen, officer and driver injured after police chase ends in crash
'American Idol' finalists gear up for last performances in finale
Texas woman sought in fatal shooting of pro cyclist: US Marshals
Something strange is happening with our universe: NASA
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
12 shot and 4 dead after string of shootings in Philadelphia
Show More
Fate of 2,500 Ukrainian POWs from steel plant stirs concern
Pennsylvania's Fetterman released from hospital after stroke
Some peanut butter recalled for potential salmonella
Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends South Korea visit
South Jersey Army Navy shop sends uniforms to Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News