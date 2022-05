PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person was struck and killed by a SEPTA train in the Tacony section of Philadelphia on Thursday morning.It happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of State Road.There was no immediate word as to why the person was on the tracks.Service on the Trenton Regional Rail Line was temporarily shut down while officials investigated.Service has been restored, though trains were bypassing the Bridesburg and Tacony stations as of 9:45 a.m.SEPTA said to expect residual delays while operations are restored.You can check the current status on SEPTA's website