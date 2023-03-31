The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. on the Market-Frankford Line train at the 52nd Street station.

Suspect in custody following shooting on SEPTA train in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting on a SEPTA train at 52nd and Market streets on Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. on the Market-Frankford Line train at the 52nd Street station.

Sources said the victim is an adult and that the injuries are not life-threatening.

SEPTA said all passengers must board trains on the westbound platforms between 46th Street Station and 56th Street Stations due to the police activity. Expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

All trains are currently bypassing the 52nd Street Station.

The motive is unknown.

