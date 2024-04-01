Man fatally stabbed on SEPTA's Somerset Station platform in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person of interest was detained after police say he stabbed a man in the chest on a SEPTA station platform Monday.

Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying the suspect who fatally stabbed a man in the chest at a SEPTA train station platform Monday.

The stabbing happened just before 9 a.m. on the westbound platform of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line Somerset Station in the city's Kensington section.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A person of interest was detained a few hours later. A weapon was recovered, Action News has learned.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.