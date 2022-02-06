Man wanted for questioning in connection with SEPTA gunpoint robberies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA Transit Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with three gunpoint robberies on Saturday.Police say the first incident happened around 2 p.m. when authorities say a person was robbed at gunpoint in the concourse connecting City Hall and 15th Street Stations.Around 9 p.m., police say a similar robbery happened at 30th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line.Also on Saturday night, police say two people were held at gunpoint and forced to withdraw money from an ATM at the 30th Street Market-Frankford Line Station.No injuries were reported.Police say two arrests have been made, but SEPTA officers are looking to question a third suspect who was captured on SEPTA surveillance cameras.Anyone with information about this male is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.