Masked suspects wanted for armed robbery at Valley Forge Casino, police say

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after an armed robbery at Valley Forge Casino in King of Prussia.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the FanDuel Sportsbook section.

Pennsylvania state police say two men wearing hoodies, white gloves and white ski masks were armed with guns and demanding money. When that didn't work, police say the men took a tip box from the counter and left. Inside the box was $120.

IMAGE: Police released these images of the suspects wanted in the robbery at the Valley Forge Casino on March 12, 2024.

Jay Gerbert was at the casino Wednesday and spoke with managers inside about what happened the night before.

"The workers were shocked. They were probably a little nervous," Gerbert said. "They ain't gonna get away ... they gonna get caught eventually."

After the holdup, the suspects drove off in a newer-model white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims and headed toward the King of Prussia Mall. Police say in all, four suspects are being sought.

IMAGE: Police are searching for this vehicle in connection with the robbery at the Valley Forge Casino in King of Prussia on March 12, 2024.

Casinos typically have security guards and many surveillance cameras. Stevie Barnes of Northeast Philadelphia wondered how the men were able to get in and out without being stopped.

"It just shows that people are not really on their jobs, and not really being attentive to what they're supposed to be doing," Barnes said.

Boyd Gaming in Las Vegas, who owns Valley Forge Casino, released a brief statement Wednesday after Action News inquired seeking more information.

"Thanks for reaching out. However, given that this matter is the subject of a law enforcement investigation, we must defer to law enforcement for any comment or additional information. Thanks for your understanding."

No injuries were reported.