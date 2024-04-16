Woman arrested for armed robbery at Kohl's in Wilmington

The woman stole over $1,300 worth of merchandise before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman was arrested in New Castle County on Monday for an armed robbery that took place at a Kohl's last week.
On April 9, Delaware State Police troopers responded to Kohl's on Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington for a reported robbery.
Troopers say an employee approached a woman who he recognized from previous shoplifting incidents.
The suspect allegedly began walking out of the store as the employee approached her.
Once she was outside, troopers say she pulled a handgun from her purse and threatened to kill the employee.
State police later identified the suspect as 29-year-old Nyejierra Drummond.
Drummond was taken into custody without incident on Monday.
She has been charged with first-degree felony robbery and felony aggravated menacing.