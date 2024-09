According to police, the suspects took off in a small blue four door vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for three gunmen who robbed a McDonald's at gunpoint in the city's Juniata section.

Officers say the suspects climbed through a drive-through window with guns in hand and took the cash register.

This happened on the 1800 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

According to police, the suspects took off in a small blue four door vehicle.