Communities across the Delaware Valley gather to remember 9/11 21 years later

City leaders at Philadelphia's ceremony said it's important to remember everyone impacted by 9/11.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Communities across the Delaware Valley gathered Sunday to remember 9/11 and pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

In Philadelphia, first responders marched from the Fireman's Hall Museum in Old City to the Betsy Ross, where city leaders held a ceremony to honor first responders.

"This light is contrary to the darkness that bad people carry and will always prevail over them. These people for me are the true heroes whether soldiers, firefighters, or ordinary citizens," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel, who participated in response and recovery efforts on 9/11.

The city holds its 9/11 ceremony at the Betsy Ross house every year because of the community reaction to the space 21 years ago. Organizers say it became a place of comfort for the community to come buy flags and honor the story of American freedom.

"There's a close knit camaraderie or brotherhood or sisterhood you might call amongst various people in these professions because of the inherit danger of the profession," said Patricia Coyne, the secretary of Philadelphia Flag Day Association.

In Pennsauken overnight, the community covered the township's 9/11 memorial in American flags in honor of the victims who lost their lives.

The flag tribute will be there for 24 hours but the memorial has been there since 2003 for the heroes and first responders of 9/11. It also features a steal beam from the World Trade Center north tower.

In Conshohocken, the bikers participating in the annual Scenic Schuylkill Century, a 101 mile ride through Montgomery County and Philadelphia, dedicated the event and pledged funds to first responders.

"When we think about September 11th, we think about the military, we think about police and firefighters, but the folks that drive the ambulances and the medics that take care of us are usually the first ones on the scene and so that's where we're putting our money today from this event," said Chuck Herbert, the director of the event.

"The world also saw the very best in humanity that day," said police commissioner Danielle Outlaw.