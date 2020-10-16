Philadelphia police officer killed serving murder warrant honored with plaque

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6164269" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nearly two months after giving his life in the line of duty, a funeral service was held Friday morning for Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O'Connor IV.

SWAT Corporal James O'Connor gave his life doing what he loved for 23 years, protecting and serving the City of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police officer who lost his life in the line of duty was honored during a ceremony Friday in Northeast Philadelphia.Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, FOP President John McNesby, U.S. Attorney William McSwain and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro were in attendance during a morning plaque dedication for Sergeant James O'Connor.O'Conner was shot and killed March 13 while serving a murder warrant on the 1600 block of Bridge Street in Frankford.The 23-year veteran of the Philadelphia police force was a corporal at the time of his death and was posthumously promoted to sergeant.O'Connor was awarded with the Medal of Honor, the Purple Heart and the Medal of Valor following his death.He left behind a wife and two adult children.