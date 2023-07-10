Storms cause heavy damage to homes, cars in Delaware; NWS may investigate potential tornado

Storms on Sunday caused a series of damage in New Castle County.

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Storms on Sunday caused a series of damage in New Castle County.

In Middletown, Delaware, parts of a roof were completely sheered off by the high winds on the 2500 block of Chopin Drive.

At least two homes were damaged and several trees were knocked over.

Officials with the Nation Weather Service say they may be in the area on Monday to determine whether a tornado was in the county.

Neighbors say the storm was frightening.

High winds were also to blame for knocking a tractor-trailer over on Route 1 South at Hyetts Corner Road.

The trailer landed on top of a Ford Explorer.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the crash.