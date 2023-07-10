WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Storms cause heavy damage to homes, cars in Delaware; NWS may investigate potential tornado

At least two homes were damaged and several trees were knocked over.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, July 10, 2023 2:31AM
Storms cause heavy damage to homes, cars in Delaware; NWS may investigate potential tornado
EMBED <>More Videos

Storms on Sunday caused a series of damage in New Castle County.

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Storms on Sunday caused a series of damage in New Castle County.

In Middletown, Delaware, parts of a roof were completely sheered off by the high winds on the 2500 block of Chopin Drive.

At least two homes were damaged and several trees were knocked over.

Officials with the Nation Weather Service say they may be in the area on Monday to determine whether a tornado was in the county.

Neighbors say the storm was frightening.

High winds were also to blame for knocking a tractor-trailer over on Route 1 South at Hyetts Corner Road.

The trailer landed on top of a Ford Explorer.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW