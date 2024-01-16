Philadelphia police search man wanted for sexual assault

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman earlier this month.

According to police, the assault happened on January 10 in the area of the 4100 block of Walnut Street.

The man grabbed the victim's chest and pulled her to the ground, police said.

The victim was able to scream loud enough to startle the suspect, who ended up running away.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker