WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philadelphia police search man wanted for sexual assault

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 11:19PM
Philadelphia police search for sexual assault suspect
Philadelphia police search for sexual assault suspect
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman earlier this month.

According to police, the assault happened on January 10 in the area of the 4100 block of Walnut Street.

The man grabbed the victim's chest and pulled her to the ground, police said.

The victim was able to scream loud enough to startle the suspect, who ended up running away.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW