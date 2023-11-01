Man charged for soliciting sexual images through Snapchat in exchange for rides to the beach: Police

SUSSEX COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested and charged after police say he solicited sexually explicit images of underage males through Snapchat in exchange for rides to and from the beach in Sussex County, Delaware.

Wayne Long, 66, of Berlin, Maryland, is charged with multiple counts of felony sexual solicitation of a child.

Police said they have identified two victims who were targeted by Long this past summer, but believe there could be additional victims.

Long is a former custodian with the Indian River School District and supported several athletic teams at Sussex High School, police said.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to call 302-752-3809.