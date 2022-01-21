Sharon Hill Borough Council votes in favor of firing 3 officers charged in fatal shooting

BREAKING: Sharon Hill Boro council votes 6-1 in favor of firing 3 officers charged with killing Fanta Bility, wounding 3 others. @6abc pic.twitter.com/2rRLuDT0u9 — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) January 21, 2022

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Sharon Hill Borough Council has voted in favor of firing three police officers charged in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl and the wounding of others after a football game on August 27, 2021.Borough Council voted 6-1 to relieve officers Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan of their duty.On Tuesday, Delaware County's district attorney announced charges of manslaughter and reckless endangerment against the officers.The incident happened at the Academy Park High School in the 900 block of Coates Street in Sharon Hill.That gunfire included two shots in the direction of the three officers, who were monitoring the crowd exiting the school's stadium after that night's football game.The police officers then allegedly discharged their weapons in the direction of the Academy Park football field.In all, four people were shot. Among them was 8-year-old Fanta Bility who was fatally wounded.On September 2, 2021, officials announced that there was a high probability that the gunfire from the officers struck the four victims, including Fanta."We have now concluded beyond a reasonable doubt that it was, in fact, shots from the officers that struck and killed Fanta Bility and injured three others," Stollsteimer said in a news release.Officials said the initial shots on Coates Street began with a verbal altercation at the football game between Angelo "AJ" Ford, 16, of Sharon Hill, and Hasein Strand, 18, of Collingdale.Ford is charged with serious crimes for his attempt to kill Strand, officials said. Meanwhile, Strand has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for his role in wounding one of the children struck by gunfire and to illegal possession of a firearm.In a news release, a spokesperson said under the terms of the plea agreement, Strand will serve between 32 and 64 months in prison.Stollsteimer's office also announced Tuesday that murder charges related to Bility's killing were withdrawn against Ford and Strand.