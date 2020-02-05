Man believed to be ex-boyfriend of Texas A&M-Commerce shooting victim charged

COMMERCE, Texas -- The man who's believed to be the ex-boyfriend of one of the women shot to death at Texas A&M Commerce-University has been arrested.

Jacques Dshawn Smith, 21, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting at TAMUC.

Deja Matts, 19, a freshman at the university, and her sister, 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, were killed when shots rang out at a residential hall on the campus.

Smith is believed to be Abbaney's ex-boyfriend, according to authorities.



The shooting at the campus, which is located about 65 miles northeast of Dallas, prompted a precautionary shelter-in-place.

According to university police, officers received a call at around 10:17 a.m. Monday from a student who lives at Pride Rock, the campus' residence hall.

Officers found the bodies of Deja and Abbaney, police said. A small child, Abbaney's 2-year-old son, was also injured in the shooting. Police said the child was treated and released to family members.

Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third-largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with an enrollment of over 12,000 students.
