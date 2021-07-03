Early Saturday morning shooting leaves a man injured in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police continue to investigate a shooting in the city's Frankford section.
Shots rang out around 5 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Margaret and Darrah Streets.
Police say a 38-year-old man was found shot in both legs and rushed to Temple Hospital.
The victim is listed in serious condition.
This shooting comes after 10 people were shot Friday across the city.
No arrests have been made.
