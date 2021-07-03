gun violence

Early Saturday morning shooting leaves a man injured in Frankford

EMBED <>More Videos

Early Saturday morning shooting leaves a man injured in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police continue to investigate a shooting in the city's Frankford section.

Shots rang out around 5 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Margaret and Darrah Streets.

Police say a 38-year-old man was found shot in both legs and rushed to Temple Hospital.

The victim is listed in serious condition.

This shooting comes after 10 people were shot Friday across the city.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
frankford (philadelphia)gun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Student arrested in North Texas school shooting released from jail
15-year-old shot in chest near Philadelphia high school: Police
Parks, grants among city's efforts to curtail gun violence
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect in custody
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News