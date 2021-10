PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the city's Lawncrest section.The shooting happened Friday around 11:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Comly Street.Police say a suspect opened fire on a parked car.The driver, a 33-year-old man, was shot once in the leg.Police say the female passenger was not injured.Police rushed the victim to Einstein Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.More than ten shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to officials.No word if any arrests were made at this time.