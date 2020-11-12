Police search for 4 men who shot their way into West Philadelphia laundromat, hitting man in leg

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for four men they say shot out the door of a laundromat in West Philadelphia before storming in and attempting to dismantle an ATM.

New surveillance video released by police shows one of the suspects firing shots at the front door of the business along the 5600 block of Vine Street back on October 27.

Police said a man on the other side of the glass door was shot in the leg.

After walking around inside the laundromat, several of the suspects tried to break into an ATM.

All four suspects then ran away.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting and break-in to contact them.
