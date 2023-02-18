Police: 4 men pose as delivery service, shoot man in Feltonville

Police believe the man was targeted.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four men posed as a delivery service and shot a man at the front door of his home in Feltonville.

Police say, just after 1 a.m. Saturday, four men knocked on the door of a home on the 500 block of East Roosevelt Blvd and asked a man if he ordered a pizza.

When the man said no, police say one of the suspects fired four shots into the home.

The 40-year-old man was shot two times. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

The search for the suspects is still underway.