WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
shooting

Police: 4 men pose as delivery service, shoot man in Feltonville

Police believe the man was targeted.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, February 18, 2023 3:50PM
Philadelphia Police: 4 men pose as delivery service, shoot man in Feltonville
EMBED <>More Videos

Four men posed as a delivery service and shot a man at the front door of his home in Feltonville.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four men posed as a delivery service and shot a man at the front door of his home in Feltonville.

Police say, just after 1 a.m. Saturday, four men knocked on the door of a home on the 500 block of East Roosevelt Blvd and asked a man if he ordered a pizza.

When the man said no, police say one of the suspects fired four shots into the home.

The 40-year-old man was shot two times. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

Police believe the man was targeted.

The search for the suspects is still underway.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW