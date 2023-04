A man is dead after nearly a dozen were shots fired in the Logan section of the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after nearly a dozen were shots fired in the Logan section of the city.

Philadelphia Police are trying to figure out what led up to that deadly shooting.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday night near Broad and Lindley streets.

Police took the victim to Einstein Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still looking for the suspect.