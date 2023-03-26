Police: 2 dead, 2 others injured in quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia

Investigators have recovered three firearms from the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating after four men were shot in North Philadelphia.

It happened just before 12 p.m. on the 1900 block of North 19th Street.

All four victims were taken to Temple University Hospital by police and medics.

Two of the victims, ages 22 and 24, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Additionally, a 20-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the neck, and a 32-year-old is in stable condition after he was shot twice in the leg.

Investigators have recovered three firearms from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

