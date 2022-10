Police say six women and one man are among the victims.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officers say a drive-by shooting outside of a nightclub left at least 7 people injured.

One person is listed in critical condition.

Investigators arrived at the scene along North 6th and Spring Garden Streets at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers have not released a possible motive, or any information on a suspect.