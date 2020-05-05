Man shot multiple times just feet from his Northeast Philadelphia home, police say

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man was shot right outside his Northeast Philadelphia home Monday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Byberry and Medford roads.

Officers arrived to find a man sitting in a truck, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. His condition is unknown.

There is no word as to a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
