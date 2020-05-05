NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man was shot right outside his Northeast Philadelphia home Monday night.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Byberry and Medford roads.
Officers arrived to find a man sitting in a truck, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. His condition is unknown.
There is no word as to a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Man shot multiple times just feet from his Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More