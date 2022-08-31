3 shot outside elementary school in the Kensington section of Philadelphia; dozens of shots fired

According to police, 30 shell casings were found - and many of them were rifle rounds.

Three people were wounded after bullets started flying outside Frances Willard Elementary School in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were wounded after bullets started flying outside a school in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday outside Frances Willard Elementary School.

Arriving officers found a 20-year-old male in the school playground. Police rushed him to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. They are also in stable condition.

According to police, 30 shell casings were found - and many of them were rifle rounds.

One of the bullets went through the school's door and lodged in a lobby. A parked, unattended car parked near where the victims were standing was hit by bullets 15 times.

"We know that someone was firing a semi-automatic rifle multiple times. We also found semi-automatic handgun rounds, for a total of 30 shots fired," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Two weeks ago the city announced a $10,000 reward in cases involving shootings near schools, rec centers and libraries.