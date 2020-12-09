Officer shoots man with knife in Philadelphia's Feltonville section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after an officer shot an armed man Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Feltonville section.According to police, officers responded to the 4700 block of Rorer Street at about 11 a.m. for a report of a man with a weapon.When they arrived, they found a man armed with a knife. After several requests for the man to drop the knife were not met, officers attempted to use their tasers on the man, police said.When the taser failed, an officer shot the man in the chest.The man was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.Police said the incident was captured on bodycam.