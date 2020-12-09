Officer shoots man with knife in Philadelphia's Feltonville section: Police

(Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after an officer shot an armed man Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Feltonville section.

According to police, officers responded to the 4700 block of Rorer Street at about 11 a.m. for a report of a man with a weapon.

When they arrived, they found a man armed with a knife. After several requests for the man to drop the knife were not met, officers attempted to use their tasers on the man, police said.

When the taser failed, an officer shot the man in the chest.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said the incident was captured on bodycam.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapolice shootingshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. governor in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Pederson is noncommittal on starting Hurts beyond Sunday
US govt, 48 states bring antitrust action against Facebook
Local expert responds to viewers' questions on vaccine
New COVID measures may be coming for Pennsylvania
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
Show More
Cyclist in coma on life support after hit-and-run; suspect wanted
Local SPCA seeking foster families for doggy holiday sleepovers
Mother says son was shot by deputy while holding sandwich
McDonald's Happy Meals could get more expensive next year
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News