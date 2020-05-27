Man shoots, kills burglar stealing DJ equipment from a trailer, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are interviewing a man who shot and killed an alleged burglar who was breaking into his trailer to steal DJ equipment.It happened around 4 a.m. on the 2700 block of East Somerset Street in the city's Port Richmond section.Police said when officers arrived they found the suspected burglar two blocks away from the scene, collapsed next to an SUV containing some of the stolen goods on Thompson Street.Investigators said the SUV belonged to the man's girlfriend, who was helping him take the DJ equipment from the trailer.Police said at least three shots were fired, with one hitting the 39-year-old man in the back.According to investigators the 38-year-old girlfriend is cooperating with police.***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***