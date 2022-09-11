Police: Man shot by plainclothes officer after altercation in Center City

Police say two plainclothes officers were working a nightclub detail when they came across a fight involving several males.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot by a plainclothes officer after an altercation in Center City Sunday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m.

Police say two plainclothes officers were working a nightclub detail when they came across a fight involving several males.

The officers walked up on the fight at 13th and Chancellor street and announced that they were police in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

When the fight did not cease, the officers attempted to intervene and stepped in between two males fighting.

The crowd then turned on the officers and began shoving them and one officer was punched in the face.

According to police, when the officers attempted to arrest the man who threw the punch, the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.

That's when one of the officers discharged his weapon, striking the man in the shoulder.

The 23-year-old man was then apprehended and taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.

He is currently listed in critical condition.

Police recovered the gun from the man.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit (OISI) and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

The discharging officer was placed on administrative duty as per protocol until the investigation is complete.

This is the second police-involved shooting in two days.