Man shot by police after domestic argument inside Philadelphia apartment complex

The officers involved in this shooting are being placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is recovering following an officer-involved shooting in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Saturday.

Police were called to the Cliveden Apartments near Cliveden and Morton streets at approximately 1 a.m.

According to investigators, a 23-year-old woman was in her apartment with a friend and a 23-year-old man.

An argument ensued in the apartment, and the woman asked the man to leave.

Later on, police say the man returned to the apartment and entered through a window.

The man then grabbed the woman by her arm and took her into the bedroom, where the argument continued, investigators say.

That's when another male, only identified as a 26-year-old, arrived at the apartment and knocked on the front door.

The woman involved in this incident told police once the suspect heard the man knocking, he approached the door with a hammer to confront him.

At this time, police say two officers arrived at the scene and witnessed the suspect approach the 26-year-old with what they believed was a gun.

The officers took cover and said they saw the suspect point the object in his hand at the other man.

Both officers then discharged their weapons, and the suspect retreated into the apartment, according to investigators.

A barricade situation was declared at the scene and the suspect left the apartment after roughly 20 minutes. He was taken into custody without further incident, police say.

Officers took the suspect to the hospital for a gunshot wound to one arm and a graze wound to the other. He was listed in stable condition.

A hammer was recovered at the scene, according to police. Charges are pending for the suspect.

The officers involved in this shooting, a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, are being placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Both officers are assigned to the 14th District.

No identities have been released in this incident.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker