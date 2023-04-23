Police: Multiple people shot after streak of gun violence overnight Sunday

Five people were shot and all are in critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunshots rang out in at least four separate shootings across Philadelphia Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The most recent incident of gun violence left a man fighting for his life after he was shot in the city's Port Richmond section. Police say the victim was shot in the back of the head on Hart Lane, near Kensington Avenue at around 5 a.m. The victim is in extremely critical condition.

Two other men are in critical condition after they were shot overnight in Philadelphia's Powelton section. It happened on the corner of North 38th and Lancaster Avenue, just before midnight. Police say a 39-year-old man was shot seven times. The other victim, a 31-year-old man, is in critical but stable condition. There is no word on what led to this shooting. Officers describe the suspect as a man wearing a white shirt and green shorts.

Philadelphia police are also searching for the person who shot a man in the city's Grays Ferry section. The shooting happened on Grays Ferry Avenue near South 34th at around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police say the man was shot several times, while sitting in his car. He is in the hospital in critical condition. Police have not yet released details on a motive or a suspect.

Police are investigating a shooting at a PATCO station in Center City. This shooting happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers say a man was shot in the chest at the 16th and Locust station. He is in critical condition. No word yet on who shot him.

If you have any information for any of these shooting incidents, please contact police at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).