Philadelphia motorcyclists visit families impacted by gun violence in 'peace ride'

"When you see that people don't forget, show support, it's amazing," said one woman.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The city of Philadelphia has recently been rocked by a series of violent shootings and crimes.

On Sunday morning, bikers rode their motorcycles to the homes of families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

A peace ride of motorcyclists and police officers made several stops across the city, with a message of unity and ending violence.

"That's why we're here today, to take a stand and show that we care and that we're tired of this," said Joe Wilson, a member of the Philly Bike Fest. "They got to put these guns down."

Dozens of people gathered at City Hall at the start of the event.

It began with a prayer before bikers took off from Center City to the northeast.

"Offering love, sympathy, empathy, and condolences to loved ones and surviving families who lost love ones to senseless gun violence throughout the city," added Wilson.

The bikers met with several families who have been impacted by gun violence.

One woman the group saw was Nakisha Billa, a mother who lost her son, Dominic, to a shooting inside Philadelphia Mills in 2021.

"Dominic was my first, but Dominic was very handsome, full of life, energy, and a big heart type of person," said Billa.

One of the main goals of the peace ride was to show families and survivors they are not forgotten.

"This encounter today was more so a check-up to see how we're doing," said Billa. "Often times we feel like we're alone. When you see that people don't forget, show support, it's amazing."

After leaving the northeast, the bikers rode through Strawberry Mansion before making their final stop in West Philadelphia.

"If we can touch one person, if we can touch the heart of someone else to ride with us, it's a job well done," said Wilson.

Several more peace riders are planned for the summer, all with the same goal in mind: to stop violence across Philadelphia.