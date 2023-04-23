2 shot in the face in Philadelphia shooting; both in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a grizzly double shooting in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section on Sunday.

It happened on the 3800 block of 13th Street just after 3:30 p.m.

Officials say a 40-year-old woman was shot once in the face. She was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

The second victim was a 24-year-old man who police say was shot once in the face and four times in the arm.

He also arrived at Temple University Hospital by private vehicle and was placed in critical condition.

There are no arrests at this time.

Police have not released the victims' identities.