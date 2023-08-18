Pick up the fastest-growing American sport with these 7 pickleball items

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are

operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Whether it is the simple learning curve or the fact that you can't go two miles in the park without seeing people playing it, pickleball is capturing the zeitgeist with more than 5 million players across America. With some recommendations from the USA Pickleball governing body, these are some items and fashion fits that will kickstart your pickleball career.

1. Lululemon mid-rise Skirt

The fit, the class, the awe from everyone at the pickleball game, and the postgame barbecue when you put this immaculate fit on. Be ready for pickleball with the fan-favorite Lululemon mid-rise skirt.

Image credit: Lululemon

2. Spanx Get Moving Dress

As seen on Good Morning America, the Spanx Get Moving Dress is the ultimate pickleball dress with its flexible fit, moisture-absorbing texture, and deep pockets for those pesky pickleballs.

Image credit: Spanx

3. Special Edition Pickeball Paddle

If you only buy one paddle, make it this one. Stylish, competitive, and perfect for all seasons, the Vista Pickleball Paddle comes in many colorways and sets to fit your style as Fall arrives.

Image credit: Recess

4. Pickleball Paddles and 4 Balls

The ultimate pickleball starter pack, this amazing deal on Amazon contains two lightweight fiberglass paddles and four pickleball for casual beginner play.

Image credit: Amazon

5. Pro Pickeball Pack

They are the best-rated pickleball paddles on Amazon and for good reason. If you want to up your pickleball level and commit for the long term, these pro-grade, USAPA-approved pickleball paddles and balls will keep you playing in the park and even in competition.

Image credit: Amazon

6. Skechers Pickleball Shoes

The official shoe partner of the USAP, Skechers is far and away the best brand to get your pickleball shoe game on. On top of its performance-related tech, the shoes themselves look cool even for daily use.

Image credit: Skechers

7. Pickeball Bag

Don't just throw your brand-new paddles into your old tennis bag. Get a bag that can protect and preserve your next favorite pastime.

Image credit: Recess