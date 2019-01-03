SHOPPING

48 diamond bracelets accidentally mailed to Mississippi man who ordered just 1

Atlanta-based Jewelry Unlimited accidentally sent 48 diamond bracelets to a Mississippi man.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. --
A Mississippi man who ordered his wife a $2,000 diamond bracelet for Christmas was accidentally sent a few more diamonds than expected.

Forty-eight bracelets were mailed to Dale Dickerson, an alderman in Olive Branch, who had ordered just one bracelet from Atlanta-based Jewelry Unlimited.

"I stood there and just stared at it for, I don't know, several seconds, 'cause I didn't know what to do. I literally just stared at it and just dumbfounded," Dickerson told WATN-TV.

The bracelets arrived in a box without paperwork, just a handwritten label inside.

After he caught his breath, Dickerson called the company.

"A manager came on and I could tell he had a lot of panic in his voice," he said.

The manager sent DIckerson an email with shipping labels and thanked him for his honesty.

Dickerson sent the bracelets back and Jewelry Unlimited sent the couple a pair of diamond earrings as a thank you.

"I love the bracelet, but, you know, 48 would've looked better, wouldn't it?" Dale's wife Sherry Dickerson said with a laugh. "I'm kidding. I love the bracelet."

Still, the Dickersons aren't sure how this happened.

