Black Friday 2020: Get ready for changes this year thanks to COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Black Friday will look very different in 2020.
It is unlikely we will see long lines, doorbuster deals, and crowds this year but we will still see plenty of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday promotions.
Due to social distancing requirements, Black Friday 2020 will look different and national retailers are already announcing changes for the upcoming season.
Home Depot saying it will extend Black Friday specials to nearly two months and put promotions on its mobile app first.
"It's still going to be some of the best deals we've seen all year. Retailers really need a successful holiday season this year," said Kristin McGrath of Black Friday.com.
Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and Macy's will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but have also said to expect a longer holiday shopping season with sales starting earlier than usual.
And Walmart now has a tool so kids can try out toys online. Best Buy is offering appointments to customers.
But here's a word to the wise for online shoppers:
"Consumers really need to think about shopping earlier especially if they want to get free shipping and get things on time," said McGrath.
Local retailers are also gearing up for holiday sales.
"All the red carpet bells and whistles that we normally roll out for Small Business Saturday, our retailers will be making an effort to do the same this year," said Corie Moskow of Rittenhouse Row.
Local mom and pop merchants are looking to provide discounts and holiday spirit.
"My prediction is that Small Business Saturday throughout the Greater Philadelphia area will be the start of a reconnect between the public and the small businesses," said Moskow.
Retailers will be doing what they can to provide cheer and betting their customers will help keep their small businesses alive.
"In Rittenhouse Row for example, there is a huge amount of community around our retailers," said Moskow. "Anybody who can support a small business and go out there and shop for anything they need, I encourage you to do that."
Small business is the lifeline of our region so any way we can keep them afloat, we really are helping our entire ecosphere. That's important to remember as you're deciding where to shop and put your money at any time but especially this holiday season.
