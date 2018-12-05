Company behind Philly Special necklace paying it forward thanks to 6abc viewers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia is having quite a year and as we wrap it up, we revisit a local business handcrafting all kinds of items celebrating our city that you can wrap up this holiday season.
This is the kind of update that makes us all feel good in more ways than one.
"Betsy Ross was the first female maker in Philadelphia and we just found her so inspirational," said Nelly Arnold, founder of B Ross.
So they called the line B.Ross, a female-run, local brand with a mission to help other female makers.
We first introduced you to Nelly Arnold in September when she had just designed her first two Philly-centric pieces
"The skyline and the special, which as we all know was the play that won the Super Bowl," she said.
Nelly says the support from Action News viewers was instant and overwhelming.
"Not only did they fall in love with the Philly Special necklace, but they also fell in love with being able to help local Philadelphia makers," she said.
And with that, B.Ross was able to expand.
"You changed my life. Your story changed our lives," said Nelly.
They just launched a line of Philly script rings and earrings and a "Be Bold" necklace, their motto and a nod to another local team.
"So the Phillies this year were all about be bold so we chose red as a nod to them," said Nelly.
And then, in the spirit of Betsy Ross, they paid it forward
B.Ross decided to give another up-and-coming female maker a $500 microgrant each quarter.
B.Ross received hundreds of applications and chose local artist Shanina Dionna
"It hit home personally. Shanina focuses on mental health through the arts," said Nelly.
Shanina calls it Embryo, a sort of rebirth. At her art shows, Shanina works with sponsors to provide mental health screenings.
"I don't want to come to the show, see the artwork and leave. I want it to leave an impact," she said.
Shanina says this $500 will go a long way
"Art literally saved my life and I am truly inspired and grateful to pay it forward. It's beautiful - I am so grateful, it's truly grateful," she said.
And Nelly says the support from Action News viewers is what made that grant possible.
So, as a thank you - she's paying it forward again and offering our viewers an exclusive deal: 15 percent off with the code 6abc through the end of the year.
ONLINE:
https://www.beboldbross.com/
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps