Consumer Reports tests best grocery delivery services

Between commuting, working, and taking care of your family most people want more time for themselves. That's why more and more people across the country are turning to grocery delivery services.
Now you can fill your fridges with the click of a button. But are these services worth your money? Consumer Reports browsed hundreds of virtual aisles to find out.
Carolina Correa loves the convenience of her grocery delivery service.
"It saves me a lot of time. I don't have to go to the supermarket and kill two hours of my day shopping," she said.
In just one year, Google searches for 'grocery delivery' rose by nearly 40 percent.
Consumer Reports put seven grocery delivery services to the test by ordering the same products from each company. While some of those services ship directly from a warehouse, others use a personal shopper at a local store.
Shipt, owned by Target, and Amazon Prime Now led the pack in CR's overall satisfaction score. However, all the services generally met expectations.
To get the best out of the service you choose, CR has some tips.
First, inspect your delivery.
"If you're not satisfied - all of the services will offer a refund, replacement or credit voucher," said Sana Mujahid, manager of food safety research at Consumer Reports.
While some services like FreshDirect packed food thoroughly, others didn't take recommended safety precautions with raw meat and poultry.
"If there's space for special instructions when you're placing the order, or some way to communicate with your shopper, indicate which items you want packaged separately to avoid leakage and cross-contamination," said Mujahid.
And pick your delivery window carefully.
"The US Department of Agriculture recommends that you refrigerate your perishables within two hours of shopping, one hour if the temperature is above 90 degrees so you'll want to do that immediately," said Mujahid.
Consumer Reports said before you commit to an online grocer, see if there's a 30-day free delivery trial to make sure it works for you.
