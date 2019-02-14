CONSUMER

Feds propose new action against illegal robocalls and scam texts

EMBED </>More Videos

Feds propose new action against illegal robocalls and scam texts: Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30pm on February 14, 2019.

By
There's some good news in the fight against unwanted text messages and scam calls. The federal government is proposing new rules to protect consumers.

Unwanted calls are the top consumer complaint every year, accounting for more than 60 percent of the complaints the Federal Communications Commission receives.

So on Thursday, the feds issued its first-ever report on illegal robocalls and they're trying to take new action.

You might remember Bob Brownridge from a recent Troubleshooters story on how to make money off of robocalls.

EMBED More News Videos

There is a way you can make $500-$1500 for certain robocalls you get on your cell phone as reported by Nydia Han during Action News at 11 on November 5, 2018.



Like so many of you, Bob hates getting those unwanted phone calls.

One of the more vexing categories of these calls involves numbers that are spoofed, meaning someone transmits misleading or inaccurate caller ID information to disguise their identity.
"Usually it will look very similar to the first six digits of your phone number - the area code and the first three," said Craig Kimmel from Kimmel & Silverman.

Now the FCC is calling for a new weapon in the fight against spoofed text messages and scam calls from overseas by proposing to extend existing consumer legislation so it can prosecute the people on the other end of the line.

"These are the kind of calls where people pick up the phone and they're threatened and they're harrassed and they're made to believe that they're in trouble unless they provide a credit card number, bank account number, or personal information like a social security number," said Kimmel.

Troubleshooters: How to stop harassing robocalls and earn money
There is a way you can make up to $1,500 for certain robocalls you get on your cell phone. You're entitled to that money under federal law.


Also, Verizon just announced that starting next month, its wireless customers will be able to sign up for free spam alerts and tools that let them block unwanted calls. Right now Verizon's Call Filter service is $2.99 per line, per month.

ONLINE:

FCC issues report on illegal robocalls
FCC Seeks to Combat Illegal Spoofed Texts & International Calls
FCC: Tips to avoid spoofing scams
Verizon's spam and robocalling features to be offered free to all Verizon customers

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealverizonFCC
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Get free food on Valentine's Day
What's the Deal: Protecting your money during emergency banking outages
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots
What's the Deal: Saving on smartphones
More consumer
SHOPPING
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots
What's the Deal: Saving on smartphones
Toys "R" Us comeback: New company shares new vision
JCPenney to stop selling appliances and furniture in stores
More Shopping
Top Stories
Multi-million dollar drug bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests
Senate passes border deal; Trump to declare emergency
Dump truck overturns on Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia
Student stabbed in head inside Lincoln High School
New Jersey State Police warning about phone scam
AccuWeather: Sun To Clouds, Milder For Valentines Today
Student charged with attempted murder in Havertown shooting
Twins giggle with joy after new glasses help them see a whole new world
Show More
Philly man hopes to send friend battling cancer to WrestleMania
Amazon cancels plans for New York City campus
3-foot alligator found in home during drug search
Police: Suspect sought in Center City store burglary
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
More News