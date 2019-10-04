PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the first Freebie Friday of the month, beginning with two deals designed to celebrate a new art installation in Center City.
On Monday October 7th, at least 200 cups of coffee will be handed out to coincide with the grand reveal of "Circle Up", an eye-catching exhibit featuring 360 giant hula hoops at 11th and Market. The coffee will be given away from 7:30am to 9:30 am.
Then on Thursday, October 10th, join City Fitness for a free yoga class, from 6pm to 7pm under the new installation. You can sign up for one of the 100 spots here.
Smile for Life is offering free dentistry services for three days, starting on Saturday, October 5th.
Dentists and hygienists will provide fillings, simple extractions, basic cleaning, x-rays, and more at their Roosevelt Boulevard office. The clinics run from 10am to 4pm Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. No appointment is necessary, just bring an ID.
If you've been wanting to learn how to fish, this deal is for you.
Riverfront North Partnership is hosting a free fishing clinic at the Frankford Boat Launch on Thursday, October 10th, from 4pm to 6pm. Experts will teach anglers how to catch one of the many species in the tidal Delaware River. Rods, tackle, and bait will be provided.
History will be on full display at the Revolutionary Germantown Festival, on Saturday, October 5th.
The jam-packed day features storytelling with costumed characters, live music, kids activities, and a reenactment of the Battle of Germantown, the only military battle fought within the borders of Philadelphia. The event kicks off at 10am, but the troops will start marching at 8:30am.
Finally, head to Philadelphia's new Rail Park for the start of a multi-week celebration of the elevated public green space, on Saturday, October 5th. Families can enjoy a Moon Viewing Platform, community workshops, art installations, music, and more until October 19th.
Freebie Friday: Dental work, fishing, coffee, yoga, and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News