Freebie Friday: Naf Naf Grill, coffee, pancakes, pretzels, burgers

PHILADELPHIA --
Here is your delicious edition of Freebie Friday!

FREE ENTREE

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is offering customers a free entree when you download their app and sign up for a new account. You can choose the entree!
FREE PANCAKES

In honor of National Pancake Day on Tuesday, February 27, IHOP will give you a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7am to 7pm at all locations. The promotion is part of their Pancakes With a Purpose program to raise money for children with critical illnesses. The donation is voluntary -
FREE COFFEE

Today through Sunday, Corner Bakery Cafe is giving you a free small cup of coffee. Simply bring the coupon into your local restaurant for your java fix.
FREE PRETZEL PARTY

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Auntie Anne's wants to throw a free pretzel party on Saturday, March 3rd. But there's a catch - they need one million people to RSVP and they are only about halfway there. If enough people sign up, they will give out one free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel to every guest next Saturday!
FREE BURGER

The Habit Burger Grill will give you a coupon for a free Charburger when you sign up for their CharClub. The coupon is then send right to your inbox.
