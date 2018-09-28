Freebie Friday: National Coffee Day, Chick-fil-A, spray tans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are your freebies being offered this Friday throughout the Philadelphia area!
FREE COFFEE FOR NATIONAL COFFEE DAY
Saturday, September 29th is National Coffee Day and to celebrate, several places throughout the area are offering customers a free cup of Joe!
- Wawa is celebrating by offering a coupon for free coffee to all Wawa Rewards Program members. Just look for the free gift in the Wawa app. To join Wawa Rewards, CLICK HERE.
- Pilot J convenience stores are also offering customers any size free coffee! Simply download their myPilot app and look for the coupon waiting in myOffers.
- Barnes and Noble Bookstores is offering a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee all day long. To find a cafe near you, CLICK HERE.
- Krispy Kreme locations are not only offering free coffee, but rewards members can also get a free donut to celebrate National Coffee Day. To become a Krispy Kreme rewards member, CLICK HERE.
- Cinnabon is giving customers a free 12oz signature hot coffee at participating locations. To find one near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE CLICK-FIL-A NUGGETS
Saturday, September 29th is the last day you can redeem your free offer for Chick-fil-A nuggets. All you need to do is download their app and create an account for their Chick-fil-A One rewards program.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
FREE PHOTO PRINT
Walgreens locations are offering a free 8x10 photo print now through September 29th with the promo code: FREEPIX. Just select "in-store pickup" at checkout.
To order your free print, CLICK HERE.
FREE SPRAY TAN
Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean your summertime skin glow has to end. Stop into any Sun Tan City location through September 30th for a free regular spray tan. Just create an account and sign in.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps