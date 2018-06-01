CONSUMER

Freebie Friday: National Donut Day, grilled cheese and workouts

Alicia Vitarelli breaks down all your freebies this Friday during Action News at 4:30 on June 1, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

NATIONAL DONUT DAY FREEBIES

Friday, June 1st, is National Donut Day and many locations throughout the area are offering freebies all day long!

In honor of National Doughnut Day, companies around the country are offering doughnut deals, steals and contests on June 1.


- Head to your local Krispy Kreme for a free donut of your choice.

- The Dapper Doughnut in the Plymouth Meeting Mall is giving away free sugared donuts from 10 am - 9 pm.

- Duck Donuts is offering free donuts in their classic flavors all day at all locations.

- Dunkin' Donuts locations nationwide are giving away free donuts with the purhase of any beverage.

- Fractured Prune Donuts is giving out free OC Sand donuts all day long.

- Edible Arrangements is getting in on the fun with Edible Donuts - fresh apples cut like a donut and dipped in chocolate.

- Walmart is also giving out free glazed donuts to customers at stores to celebrate National Donut Day.

FREE GRILLED CHEESE

Monday, June 4th is National Grilled Cheese Day and Famous Toastery in Exton, Chester County is giving kids 12 and under a free grilled cheese melt from 7am to 3 pm.

FREE BURGERS AND FRIES FOR TEACHERS

On Tuesday, June 5th, Red Robin locations will be giving teachers free burgers and fries in celebration of the end of the school year. Just make sure you bring your school ID!

FREE DANCE PARTY

The Kimmel Center is hosting a free Latin Dance Party on Monday, June 4th as part of the PFIA Festival. La Noche Cubana starts at 8pm.

FREE WORKOUTS

On June 4th, the Athleta Store in Bryn Mawr, Pa. is hosting a free bootcamp workout at 6pm with food, a DJ and a "meet the doctors" session with pros from Premier Orthopaedics.

Barre3 on Sansom Street is hosting 5 free classes outdoors in the Courtyard at Commerce Square located at 2500 Market Street. The first one is next Thursday, June 7th at 530pm.

